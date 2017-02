Svend Asmussen blev 100 år

FILE - This Sept. 7, 2015 file photo shows Svend Asmussen at his home. Danish jazz violinist Svend Asmussen who played with legends Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman and Toots Thielemans, has died. He was 100. Asmussen's son Claus confirmed the death to The Associated Press on Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. (Ida Munch/Polfoto via AP, File)