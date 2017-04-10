måndag 10 april 2017 Tidningsinformation
Publicerad

Två uppges döda i skolskjutning

Mats Klingen
Mats Klingen

USA Två personer uppges ha dödats i en skolskjutning i Kalifornien i USA.

Skjutningen ska ha skett i en grund skola  i San Bernardino utanför Los Angeles.
Enligt Los Angeles Times ska två vuxna personer ha dött. Två elever uppges ha skadats och förts till sjukhus.

Mer från Nyheter

91-åring nekas särskilt boende

HÄSSLEHOLM Hög ålder är ingen garanti för att få flytta in på ett särskilt boende.

Trafiken kan påverkas av soptippsbrand

Helsingborg Det brinner på en sopstation i Helsingborg - en brand som kan påverka trafiken på E6:an.

Terroroffren hedrades

Terroroffren hedrades

Hässleholm I efterdyningarna från fredagens terrordåd i Stockholm samlades människor över hela Sverige klockan 12 för att hålla en tyst minut och hedra offren. Så även i Hässleholm.

Nille blandar vilt i sitt gula sagohus

Nille blandar vilt i
sitt gula sagohus

tyringe Det lilla gula huset är sockersött utifrån, lite som ur en saga av Elsa Beskow.

nyhetsquiz
Vad hände i veckan?

Vad hände i veckan?

Nyheter Gör vårt quiz för att se vad du kommer ihåg från veckan som gått.

Dagens fråga

Är du blodgivare?

Loading ... Loading ...

Veckans ibladningar

Senaste nyttTrafikMest läst
Solig helg ligger framför oss

Solig helg ligger framför oss

Väder En solig helg med uppehåll ligger framför oss. Påskvädret är däremot ännu höljt i dunkel.

Tipsa oss!

0451-745133
nyhetschefen@nsk.se

Verkställande direktör, chefredaktör och ansvarig utgivare

Lars J Eriksson lars.j.eriksson@nsk.se

Nyhetschef

Katarina Bexell
0451-74 51 33, nyhetschefen@nsk.se

Annons – och marknadschef

Christian Haglund
0708-77 10 69

christian.haglund@nsk.se

Kontakta reporter

förnamn.efternamn@nsk.se

Redaktioner

Webbredaktionen

040-660 56 66
webbred@nsk.se

Kundtjänst

0774-41 00 41 kundtjanst@nsk.se

Norra Skåne.se använder cookies

Här finns all info

Publicistisk policy

Så jobbar Norra Skåne