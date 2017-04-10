Två uppges döda i skolskjutning

USA Två personer uppges ha dödats i en skolskjutning i Kalifornien i USA.

Skjutningen ska ha skett i en grund skola i San Bernardino utanför Los Angeles.

Enligt Los Angeles Times ska två vuxna personer ha dött. Två elever uppges ha skadats och förts till sjukhus.

Police operations are continuing to secure the area. However, we do believe the threat is down.

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat.

— Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) 10 april 2017