Rollis var först med Sgt Pepper

This undated image provided by Heritage Auctions shows what is described as a “pristine” copy of The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album autographed by all four members of the band, that is up for auction. A statement from Dallas-based Heritage Auctions says the bidding for the album has passed $110,000 and could surpass $150,000 by the time bidding is closed on March 30. (AP Photo/Heritage Auctions)