Jakob Hellman släpper album efter 32 år

Paulina Pancenkov – "Survivor" (Destiny’s Child)

Herman Silow – "Crazy in love" (Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z)

Niklas Hultberg – "We are young" (Fun. featuring Janelle Monáe)

Caspar Camitz – "Fallin’" (Alicia Keys)

Ella Hedström – "Bad guy" (Billie Eilish)

Nadja Holm – "Finesse" (Bruno Mars, Cardi B)

Mattias Nederman – "Stay with me" (Sam Smith)

Simon Karlsson – "When you were young" (The Killers)

Nova Luther "Dancing on my own" – (Robyn)